During 2017 and 2018, Robin Kirk, faculty co-chair of the Duke Human Rights Center at the Franklin Humanities Institute, led an initiative with students from Duke University to re-examine the people and events represented in the school, including buildings, plaques, and statues. She and her students found that many of the school’s physical structures were named after men tied to white supremacy and urged the school to change this. “Naming is so important because it marks place, and it marks achievement," she told me. ”Naming is both recognizing the names that are there, and the history that belongs to them, but then also saying [how] there are names that are not here that we need to lift up, we need to recover from our past.”