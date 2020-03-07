M y entry into butchery started with farming. I was inspired to learn the trade to become a resource for small, sustainable livestock farmers. When I was unable to find an opportunity to apprentice with a butcher, I sought out a farmer to take me on instead. I spent a full season, from April through November, apprenticing at a pasture-based livestock farm, North Mountain Pastures, in central Pennsylvania, where we raised animals from birth to slaughter, harvested chickens weekly, made sausages and other products for farmers’ markets, and worked with a local butcher to process all of the other meat we raised to sell to customers. Toward the end of the season, I finally connected with a butcher, the owner of the Local Butcher Shop in Berkeley, Calif., who agreed to take me on as an apprentice. I showed up every day for five months to train in all aspects of meat-cutting; by the end, I could break whole hanging beef off of a rail. That summer they hired me on as a butcher and I stayed there, continuing to practice the craft of whole animal butchery. I eventually went back East to help open a new butcher shop within a restaurant called Kensington Quarters in Philadelphia. I became the head butcher and shop manager there. In my work I started to build a network of farmers and processors who would eventually become the foundation of my own business.