Weeks after I’d submitted my resume and letter, I received a call from the president of the board who was conducting the job search. She told me I was the most qualified candidate for the position based on my resume, but because of my pregnancy, they were not going to bring me in for an interview. I tried to persuade her that it wasn’t as issue. She even asked me explicitly for my childcare situation, which, like Warren, I had a plan for already. I was unsuccessful in changing her mind and again, I felt deeply embarrassed. I put off applying for full-time jobs for almost another year.