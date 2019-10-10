There’s no such thing as pitching a flawless campaign — perfect games are for baseball, and they’re rare — but Warren keeps getting stronger as we approach the middle innings of the 2020 race. Her carefully thought-out plans for attacking inequity, social injustice and corruption in America are exactly what voters are thirsting for after a fly-by-night president who can blow up years of policy in one really bad phone call. Yet Warren’s gut instincts have also been impeccable — whether it’s leading the pack on seeing the need for Donald Trump’s impeachment, or her decision to stop soliciting big-bucks donors. After all, Americans want a new president with consistent moral values, not the most money in the bank — and last time I checked dollar bills don’t vote.