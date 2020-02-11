The NFL has long engaged in a very public fart-smelling campaign about its vaunted minority coach hiring policy called the Rooney Rule, under which every organization needs to interview a candidate of color for their head coaching vacancy. This policy is intended to counter decades of racist hiring, and to the knowledge of most fans, it’s the only race-based hiring rule the NFL has in place. As of 2020, the Rooney Rule is clearly inadequate, a very darling, very paltry, technocratic solution to a massive problem that has been built out over exactly one century.