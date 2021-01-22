I am the Youth Poet Laureate of Philadelphia and a Gold Award Girl Scout Ambassador. I have been in love with poetry for as a long as I could remember and I am constantly inspired by others and the world. This week at the presidential inauguration, Amanda Gorman—the first national youth poet laureate in the U.S.—gave her inspiring inaugural poem following in the footsteps of one of my idols, Maya Angelou. That day I received a wave of love from my peers, teachers, and family friends exclaiming that as she spoke, they all pictured me being afforded that same opportunity. A win for Amanda is a win for all of us Black girls raised by single mothers who are striving to achieve our dreams. I would be delighted to collaborate with her in the near future.