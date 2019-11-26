Following the tragic death of David Hess, a young man staying at Wordsworth Academy, testimonies from youth and advocates, and accompanied by incisive investigative reporting by the Inquirer about abuse at Glen Mills, City Council members Helen Gym and Kenyatta Johnson gave the Task Force’s work its start. Members of the Task Force represented all parts of the system, from child advocates and agencies, city departments, professionals in law enforcement and education, and most importantly, youth and parents. This committed group heard from experts in other cities who have been successful, and also listened to 170 people at two public sessions. The stories we heard troubled us, stirred us and oblige us to ensure that these recommendations don’t end up gathering dust as have many in the past.