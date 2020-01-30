“Today my family laid my 79-year-old father to rest after a two-year battle with an aggressive form of Alzheimer’s dementia. We have watched my father fight the disease throughout its course, and we want to honor his memory with a donation to help Connor in his battle with Sanfilippo disease. I feel certain that my father would wholeheartedly approve of this decision. He leaves behind four young grandchildren who meant the world to him, and I believe that he would want to help someone else’s grandchild if he could. We wish Connor all the best and will be praying for a cure!”