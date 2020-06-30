Turns out, they were, as I learned when I was finally able to reconnect with Goldsmith after three weeks that felt more like three years. The group was still using the Philly home as their home base. But Goldsmith, who will be a community artist fellow at Curtis next year, has ventured to his parents’ home in Westchester, New York. Martin-Doike and Link are heading to a COVID-safe music festival in Colorado, and Wilson is practicing for upcoming orchestra auditions. Goldsmith and I talked a little about the music they’d been practicing, which they are hoping to release at some point, and how everyone was faring this deep into a pandemic that showed no signs of slowing while people were still taking to the streets.