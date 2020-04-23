Pennsylvania House Democrats were no better. Susan Wild, who replaced moderate Republican Charlie Dent in the Lehigh Valley, fumed over Trump’s name going on the stimulus checks, but had no time to publicly tell Nancy Pelosi to get the business funds approved. Chrissy Houlahan, a member of the “Problem Solvers Caucus” from Chester County, inched towards doing that, telling “House and Senate Leadership that our community’s small businesses need access to capital, and they need it now,” but not naming the culprits in her official letter on the issue.