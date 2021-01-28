“Currently, this wellness center will be serving as vaccine storage, as a vaccination center and as a COVID-19 testing center for all residents in Delaware County,” Schaefer said, and indeed inside there were vaccine-ready refrigeration systems plugged into electrical wiring that once kept supermarket freezers humming. “We know that the need to offer adequate testing, timely test results and vaccination is the most public health need right now in the county and right now in the nation. There is no greater public health need.”