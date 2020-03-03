That’s not saying much when you’re the working mom of 7- and 5-year-old boys, and looking unglamorous is your baseline. But this was a harbinger of a horrific week whose brutality, as I type this on Monday, is still not over. The flu — supposedly just the flu, but who really knows, given all the lack of testing for coronavirus thanks to the government’s horrible handling of things — would take out not just me, but my husband, my first grader, and my kindergartner.