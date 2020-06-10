Donald Trump has spent a good part of the evolving global COVID-19 health crisis broadcasting ways to stick it to those of us living in Democratic-leaning states. Want adequate supplies of pandemic tests and Personal Protective Equipment in Pennsylvania? Do you work in a hospital but can’t get tested? You’re on your own, suckers, has been the message from the White House. Then, amid protests against police brutality outside the White House last week, a nation watched in horror as peaceful protesters were gassed so that Trump could waltz toward a photo op.