But no previous president has Trump’s history of insulting genuine war heroes, from Gold Star parents to the late Sen. John McCain. Trump, you will recall, called McCain a “loser” because he had been captured and imprisoned in Hanoi. Just prior to D-Day, a White House aide requested that the Navy hide the destroyer U.S.S. John S. McCain from Trump’s sight during his visit to Japan. (The ship was named in honor of the late senator’s father and grandfather who were both admirals.)