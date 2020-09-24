Sawyer, 61, is the first African American fire chief to hold that post in Pennsylvania’s largest township — a place that feels and looks, actually, a lot like a branch of Philadelphia. He takes the helm of this dense suburb from white predecessors who continued to lead even as the community went from predominantly white to about 34 percent Black. Mayor Kenney had forced Sawyer out of Philadelphia a few years back in favor of a white outsider. In both cases, the stated goal was to bring fresh perspectives to insular organizations.