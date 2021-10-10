Prior to each election, the Inquirer’s Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom, identifies the races where an endorsement can help readers understand where candidates stand on issues and why we think voters should support (or not support) a particular candidate.
We think all elections are important and try to cover as many as we can. In elections like the 2021 general, with many races and candidates, we have to make the hard decision to limit our endorsements to highly competitive races and local ballot questions. This means that unfortunately, we did not have the capacity to endorse in this year’s lower court races. A lack of an endorsement is not judgment on the office or the race.
We research the candidates’ backgrounds through our own reporting, as well as the work of our newsroom colleagues.
The Board hosts meetings with candidates running in contested races, where we ask them about their stance on the issues we think are most important to their constituents. This year, we held virtual meetings with them on Zoom. The meetings are on the record, and political reporters and editors are invited to participate, but they do not weigh in on the endorsement process.
District Attorney: Larry Krasner
The Inquirer Editorial Board endorsed Larry Krasner for in the May primary. After meeting with his Republican opponent, lawyer Chuck Peruto, the board stands behind our initial endorsement of Krasner for the general election.
Supreme Court: Maria McLaughlin
Lower courts
In Philadelphia, voters will select judicial candidates for Superior and Commonwealth Courts, among others.
We have not interviewed candidates, so we are making no endorsements in these races. However, the Philadelphia Bar Association has a rigorous vetting process, and we recommend you review their findings at judges.philadelphiabar.org.
Ballot questions
Coming Tuesday, October 12.
City Controller
Philadelphia’s City Controller, Rebecca Rhynhart, is running unopposed in the general election. In 2017, the Editorial Board endorsed Rhynhart, who previously served as city treasurer, budget director, and chief administrative officer before being elected the controller’s office. The board stands by this endorsement today.