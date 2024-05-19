Andy Kim in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in New Jersey | Endorsement

The indictment of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez created a welcome opening in the race to be the next senator from New Jersey. Fortunately for Garden State residents, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D., N.J.) stepped into the breach.

At a time when public approval of Congress hovers near historic lows for its dysfunction and histrionics, Kim stands out for his thoughtful, caring, and measured approach. Kim supports core Democratic values but works to find common ground and produce bipartisan legislation on issues like supporting veteran-owned businesses, strengthening federal bribery laws, and sensible gun safety measures.

Kim, 41, is the polar opposite of MAGA Republicans who are more interested in notoriety than governing. His earnestness also offers a stark contrast to Menendez’s detachment and alleged malfeasance.

Menendez, 70, dodged separate corruption charges in 2017 and is currently standing federal trial for accepting gold bars, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and other bribes from three businessmen with ties to the governments of Egypt and Qatar. Menendez, who was first elected to Congress in 1993, chose not to run in New Jersey’s Democratic primary on June 4 but may run as an independent in the fall if exonerated.

Following his indictment, Menendez refused calls to resign, underscoring his arrogance and disregard for voters. By contrast, Kim, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, has distinguished himself by holding monthly town hall meetings with voters.

Kim’s common decency was on display following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. A viral photograph captured after midnight shows him dressed in a suit, on his knees, picking up debris in the Rotunda.

Kim’s calm and kind demeanor was also evident during a meeting with the Editorial Board, when he explained that he was running for Senate to “restore a sense of trust” in the American people. He said the distrust stems in part from lawmakers “turning their backs” on what it means to be a legislator and a public servant.

Kim pointed to the struggles of Congress to do the basics, such as fund the government and elect a House speaker. He made no claims he could fix the dysfunction overnight, but said his record of bipartisanship and getting elected in a congressional district former President Donald Trump won twice showed “there’s a different way for us to do our politics.”

Kim said he would work on important issues that impact all citizens, such as lowering prescription drug costs and fighting climate change.

He said he supported building wind farms off the Jersey Shore, an issue that has divided lawmakers along party lines. Kim said that in addition to the clean energy benefits, the wind farms also spurred the creation of good-paying jobs as well as investment in the state.

As for Jersey voters along the Shore who opposed the wind farms, Kim said he listened to their arguments and was willing to try to address any legitimate concerns. His thoughtful response provided a window into how Kim strives to be respectful of other points of view while trying to find common ground. It is a refreshing display, rarely seen in today’s zero-sum politics.

But don’t be fooled by Kim’s mild manner. In launching his bid for Senate, Kim challenged New Jersey’s controversial ballot design system that gives machine-backed candidates an advantage.

A court ruled in Kim’s favor, as he stood up to his own party bosses who initially supported Gov. Phil Murphy’s wife, Tammy, in the Democratic Senate primary. But she failed to gain traction with regular voters and dropped out of the race, thanks largely to Kim’s grassroots support.

Kim is now the front-runner in the Democratic primary, and polls show him winning against the Republican candidates in November. The other candidates in the Democratic primary are Patricia Campos-Medina and Lawrence Hamm, an activist who failed to meet with the Editorial Board.

Campos-Medina is a labor leader whose politics are largely aligned with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. She is a passionate voice for average workers and combating inequality.

Campos-Medina’s dedication is admirable, but Kim has the best skills, experience, and temperament to represent New Jersey. The Inquirer endorses Andy Kim in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on June 4.