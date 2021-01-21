The same goes for expanding the right to vote. The more people vote, regardless of political leaning, the more responsive our elected officials must be to the population as a whole. Continued attempts to build barriers to full participation in elections — and those attempts thrive in Pennsylvania — allow politicians to count on a small group of people who are likely to vote to keep them in office, and to disenfranchise everyone else. Fair elections and encouraging voting — the incentive for our elected officials to reach out instead of digging in — is key to fixing our divide.