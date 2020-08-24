The proposal would move the deadline to apply for a mail ballot earlier — a change that would make the window between requesting and returning a ballot bigger, potentially reducing the number of ballots that are rejected. It would also allow voters to serve as poll watchers throughout the state, not only their home county, just as President Donald Trump has promised to have poll watchers across the country. And it would allow counties to begin opening mail ballots the Saturday before the election, making it easier for a winner to be known earlier after polls close.