Republican leaders in the Pennsylvania State Senate introduced legislation Monday that could have a significant impact on how votes are cast and counted in a presidential election little more than two months away.
The bill was introduced by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) and Majority Leader Jake Corman (R., Centre), suggesting it has the necessary support to pass through the Senate. Whether it would be approved by the Republican-controlled House, or be signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, remains to be seen.
“It doesn’t matter what the process is for casting a ballot if the results are in question,” Corman said in a statement. “The responsibility to ensure that trust in the election process lies solely within the legislative process. This bill will go a long way toward providing additional confidence in our election process and the results by taking steps needed to increase election access, accountability and security.”
But the ranking Democrat on the House State Government Committee, which would take up the legislation in the lower chamber, quickly threw cold water on the bill.
“This was not the product of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans,” said State Rep. Kevin Boyle of Philadelphia.
The legislation contained different provisions to appeal to different interests, and appeared to be an opening bid in negotiations between Republicans and Wolf. It came as a new election law expanding mail voting, coronavirus fears of in-person voting, and widespread mail delays have, taken together, created a fever pitch of anxiety around the process of running the election.
“What the Republicans agreed to back in October they probably regret at this point,” Boyle said, referring to the election law passed last year. “It expanded early mail in voting, which Trump has demonized.”
The proposal would move the deadline to apply for a mail ballot earlier — a change that would make the window between requesting and returning a ballot bigger, potentially reducing the number of ballots that are rejected. It would also allow voters to serve as poll watchers throughout the state, not only their home county, just as President Donald Trump has promised to have poll watchers across the country. And it would allow counties to begin opening mail ballots the Saturday before the election, making it easier for a winner to be known earlier after polls close.
