As Britain’s Conservative Party searches for a new prime minister, Boris Johnson’s tumultuous tenure and forced resignation provide important lessons for Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

Johnson and Donald Trump each suffer from a casual relationship with the truth and questionable fitness for public office. Both men seized on anti-immigration fears and culture wars to gain populist support. They redefined governing through chaos, shamelessness, and ignorance.

Johnson and Trump ruled as aspiring authoritarians, attacking the free press and perceived enemies. Both further divided their respective countries. In the end, both did lasting damage at home and abroad.

But there is one major difference between Johnson and Trump. Britain’s Conservative Party grew tired of Johnson and finally stood up to him, while most Republicans here continue to enable Trump and his dangerous attacks on democracy.

Like Trump, Johnson made a career out of falsifying his record. He was fired as a reporter for the Times of London after making up a quote and relieved of his duties as an arts minister after lying about one of his numerous affairs. Johnson claimed he did not attend a party at the prime minister’s residence during the pandemic lockdown before pictures later emerged of him toasting colleagues there.

On a website tracking his untruths called boris-johnson-lies.com, a former Conservative member of Parliament described Johnson as “probably the best liar we’ve ever had as prime minister.” It was Johnson’s changing story of what-he-knew-and-when-he-knew-it about a series of sexual misconduct allegations against a Conservative legislator that finally brought him down.

Likewise, Trump’s lies are legendary. The Washington Post tracked Trump’s falsehoods and mistruths during his one term as president. The final tally: 30,573, or an average of 21 fabrications a day.

Most presidents have been known to stretch the truth at times, or worse, but Trump’s relentless prevarication has had a corrosive effect on our democracy. Many of his supporters can’t tell fact from fiction.

These lies have consequences. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has documented how Trump’s repeated lies about the 2020 election being stolen inspired a mob to violence.

At age 76, there is likely no changing Trump’s ways. So, it is up to Republican leaders and voters to put a stop to the absurdity that has resulted from it. Unlike the Conservative Party members who finally held Johnson accountable, the GOP continues to act out the proverb of the Three Wise Monkeys: See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.

Johnson was forced out after more than 50 members of his own party resigned from their government positions. By contrast, most Republican leaders have looked away or excused Trump’s attacks on the rule of law, including both times he was impeached.

Johnson will be gone when his replacement is announced in September. But Trump appears to be gearing up to run for president in 2024. He may announce his candidacy this fall.

Even worse, Trump has spawned a cadre of acolytes running for office across the country who perpetuate his lies about the election being stolen. The main reason Doug Mastriano is the GOP candidate for governor in Pennsylvania is that he spreads Trump’s election disinformation and even marched with the insurrectionists on Jan. 6.

By not repudiating Trump, Republicans risk destroying their party and toppling the example set for the world by American democracy. The GOP needs to come to its senses and follow the lead of Britain’s Conservative Party.