The other thing they share in common: Pennsylvania’s laws on statute of limitations for reporting abuse by victims falls horribly short. The current law allows victims to file civil suits up to age 30 and criminal cases up to age 50. That’s an injustice. Calls for eliminating the statute of limitations followed the release of the grand jury report. The state legislature did nothing about it then. Now, even more people will suffer because of it. Other states have moved to eliminate the statute of limitations on such cases. So should Pennsylvania.