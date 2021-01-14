He is not the first candidate we have endorsed who has disappointed. Some candidates we’ve endorsed over the years have failed to deliver on their promises —or, even worse, have broken the law and landed in jail. Elections, and thus endorsements, are far from perfect: Often, a less-than-stellar candidate is running against someone even less stellar. Voters must make choices. We endorse to help inform those choices. So while we can’t undo our recent endorsement of Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, we are deeply disappointed that instead of showing political courage, he chose party over principle and country.