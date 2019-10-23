The much-tweaked legislation that opened the sluice gates on tax breaks said almost nothing about local hiring targets. And it did even less to meet the need to build a vocational training and workforce readiness pipeline to offer city residents a shot at jobs being created. That didn’t happen, but Norcross is mobilizing his forces, including New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, to discredit Gov. Phil Murphy’s honest attempt to reform the incentives. He wants to derail the governor’s task force investigation as the machine deploys its alternative media ecosystem in order to showcase any signs of progress, such as a rating agency’s recent assessment of the city’s finances.