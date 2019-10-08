For too long, too many private businesses have looked upon local and state tax breaks as a mandatory element of any urban development deal. Subsidizing the rich, ostensibly for the future benefit (but often at the expense) of the poor, has become acceptable, even normal. So much so that Amazon, surely one of the wealthiest enterprises ever to exist on earth, could reasonably expect the tsunamis of goodies that Philadelphia, Camden, and other cities dangled in hopes of luring the company’s proposed second headquarters in 2017. There’s an important lesson here: Because of local opposition to the $3 billion in corporate giveaways, Amazon canceled its New York plans. Recent reports, however, suggest that the company may well be shopping for space in New York after all.