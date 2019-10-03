With the exception of Holtec and ResinTech, the data The Inquirer obtained suggest that the phantom taxes alone did not make a difference in whether the companies passed the net benefit threshold. Property taxes for the other companies comprised between 15% and 22% of their annual benefit to the state, the EDA data show, whereas for Holtec and ResinTech that figure was much higher — more than 40% of each company’s annual benefit.