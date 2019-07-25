Last February, in the dead of winter, reports that a federal jail in Brooklyn did not have working heat sparked national outrage. With temperatures as low as two degrees, the 1,600 people incarcerated in the jail and the staff had no way to escape the cold. A video of the jail with the sound of people the people incarcerated pounding on the windows in a cry for help went viral. New York City Councilmembers, members of Congress, and Senators from all over the country decried the inhumane conditions.