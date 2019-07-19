Head to one of the city’s 60-plus public pools and spraygrounds (think of a smaller version of Dilworth Park’s massive concrete sprinkler system, built into your local playground). Check the city’s online map to see what’s close to you. Pools are open noon to 5 p.m. on weekends and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and will operate on a free swim schedule until further notice.