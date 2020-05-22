New cases and hospitalizations appear to be reaching a plateau in parts of the region, but hot spots continue to flare up. Chances for exposure will increase as more people venture back into the world, where the virus incubates in infected victims for 14 days and asymptomatic people can unknowingly spread it. Philadelphia and its surrounding counties remain in lockdown, and most New Jersey retail, personal service establishments, and indoor restaurant operations are still closed. The promised armies of contact tracers should be ready for duty by the time the entire Philly region goes back to work -- and preferably before.