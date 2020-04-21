On Monday, a few hundred protestors descended on Harrisburg, calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to end stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. The rally followed a weekend of protests in other states that were orchestrated by far-right pro-gun provocateurs based in Ohio. In some of the protests, “reopeners” came with blatantly anti-Semitic signs — one sign in Ohio that depicted Jews as rats read “The Real Plague.” Ironically, other protesters compared governors who are following the advice of health experts to Nazis. In general, the group fell under a collective banner of Trump supporters, gun zealots, and government-and-vaccine averse protesters. Since they assembled in a crowd without masks, it’s clear another banner was stupidity.
The out-of-state genesis of the event was not enough to prevent a handful of Republican state legislators from joining the crowd outside of Pennsylvania’s state Capitol. In perfect irony, one Republican candidate for state House from Montgomery County, an ER nurse who was involved in planning a back-to-work event, decided last minute not to attend because she feared infection.
Gun-toting protestors with “Don’t Tread on Me” flags make for a good photo op. It’s much harder to capture the collective power of the vast majority of Pennsylvanians who are participating in social distancing and following the leadership of health experts, not internet trolls.
Public opinion polling helps give a fuller image of where Pennsylvania stands. According to a Public Policy Polling poll from the beginning of April, 85% of Pennsylvanians believe that the state’s response has been about right or even an underreaction. The results are not partisan — 79% of people who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 agreed. According to a Civiqs poll, 68% of Pennsylvanians are extremely or moderately concerned about coronavirus outbreaks in their local area.
Multiple national polls also support the fact that most people understand that it will take more than a few weeks, or even months, to contain the coronavirus pandemic, and for the economy to go back to normal. What keeps the majority of voters up at night is the fear that restrictions will be eased up too early, not too late.
Acknowledging the widespread support for stay-at-home measures, and adherence to science and epidemiology, does not mean dismissing the widespread pain and suffering due to the economic devastation inflicted by the pandemic.
Containing the coronavirus is the best thing for the economy. That will take time — weeks, months, and maybe even years before we return to “normal,” if that ever fully happens. Undeterred by the protests, Gov. Wolf, whose early action to shut down businesses and schools undoubtedly contributed to Pennsylvania’s relatively low infection rate compared with nearby states, extended the stay-at-home order to May 8 and vetoed a Republican bill to open businesses. Some restrictions will be eased, such as allowing the curbside sale of liquor and car sales online.
When this is over, it will be thanks to Pennsylvanians who were willing to sacrifice — not only for themselves but for their vulnerable neighbors. And in two weeks, if there is a spike of new COVID-19 cases, we will remember this week’s protest as part of what extended the pandemic.