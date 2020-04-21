On Monday, a few hundred protestors descended on Harrisburg, calling on Gov. Tom Wolf to end stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. The rally followed a weekend of protests in other states that were orchestrated by far-right pro-gun provocateurs based in Ohio. In some of the protests, “reopeners” came with blatantly anti-Semitic signs — one sign in Ohio that depicted Jews as rats read “The Real Plague.” Ironically, other protesters compared governors who are following the advice of health experts to Nazis. In general, the group fell under a collective banner of Trump supporters, gun zealots, and government-and-vaccine averse protesters. Since they assembled in a crowd without masks, it’s clear another banner was stupidity.