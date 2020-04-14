Governors in the region have responded to the crisis differently. Murphy, for example, was one of the few governors who had the foresight to establish a coronavirus task force back in February 2nd -- when there were only eight COVID-19 cases in the country. It took 10 days following the first case in Pa. for Wolf to close schools statewide while Cuomo waited 18 days. Similarly, Pa. closed all businesses statewide to close 12 days after the first case, NJ 17 days after their first case, and NY 22 days after.