Still, given what we have seen in the past few weeks — the performance of our fellow citizens also forces us to acknowledge many not-proud moments. Among them: armed protesters across the country and the state decrying loss of liberty and governmental overreach for being forced to wear masks. Gyms in Pennsylvania and New Jersey defying orders to stay closed. And last weekend, the unmasked hordes strolling the boardwalks in Ocean City and crowding the beaches of the Jersey Shore, a scene that is likely to be repeated this holiday weekend. We understand that two months of being shut down at home, with businesses dying is a terrible thing. But New Jersey is second in the nation in COVID-19 deaths — which now exceed 10,000. People: What are you thinking?