Draconian measures won’t be necessary if we accept that the current limits on some ordinary activities is a way to end the crisis. The orders issued by the city and by the state of Pennsylvania, as well as the state of New Jersey, could best be summarized as: Please stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Those insisting that normal life must go on need to remember that the people they could be infecting with a potentially fatal disease also deserve to have life go on — literally.