While the number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen substantially in Pennsylvania and New Jersey — largely because of business shutdowns and other, less onerous restrictions — Arizona, South Carolina, Florida and a dozen other states are headed in the opposite direction. If it’s premature to describe the latest US statistics or the new case clusters in Asia as conclusive evidence of a COVID-19 ‘second wave,’ it’s also too soon to allow economic and political pressures to overwhelm our defenses.