Voters should support Democrats for Montco and Bucks County Board of Commissioners | Endorsement

Divisive issues roiling national politics have sadly crept into the once bland county commissioner races in the Philadelphia suburbs, making two races, in particular, worth watching on Nov. 7.

In Montgomery County, outsider Neil Makhija upset the careful planning of the Democratic Party machine by winning a contested primary last spring without party backing. Meanwhile, Bucks County is a bellwether that has attracted national attention because of its swing voters, who could help shape the outcome of the 2024 presidential election, and because of the culture wars that have upended Republican-controlled school boards.

In both county commissioner races, four candidates are running for three seats, and voters can pick two. In Montgomery County, The Inquirer recommends Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder for the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Makhija and Winder are Democrats who have formed a strong working relationship. More importantly, their leadership is needed because commissioners oversee the administration of elections.

In 2024, Pennsylvania — and the suburban counties surrounding Philadelphia — will play a crucial role in determining who wins the presidential election. Given that the likely Republican nominee will be the twice-impeached and four times indicted Donald Trump, it’s essential to ensure not only a free and fair election but voter access through mail-in ballots and drop boxes.

Voters are well aware of Trump’s efforts in Pennsylvania and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 election. Sadly, many GOP officials went along with those efforts and continue to falsely claim the election was stolen. (See the election of new House Speaker Mike Johnson, a leading election denier.)

Maintaining a functioning democracy is a paramount concern for all, regardless of party affiliation, but Democrats Makhija and Winder are best suited to ensure voter access and election integrity in Pennsylvania’s third-largest county.

Though a relatively new resident of Montco, Makhija is distinctly qualified to ensure a fair election. He lectures on election law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and is on leave as executive director at the nonprofit Indian American Impact, which encourages voter turnout among the South Asian community.

Winder, an executive at an online education company, was appointed commissioner in January after Val Arkoosh resigned to work for Gov. Josh Shapiro. Winder, who grew up in Norristown and served on the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors, is the first Black woman to serve as commissioner. She brings a much-needed perspective that has often been lacking in government in wealthy Montgomery County.

This board was also impressed with Liz Ferry, who, as the sole Republican commissioner in Upper Dublin Township, is earnest, dedicated, and experienced. Ferry pledged not to hold other jobs if she is elected, something which neither Democratic candidate agreed to do. County commissioner is a full-time job with a generous salary of $98,200 and $101,800 for the board chair. Going forward, voters should demand commissioners focus on the job they are elected to do.

In Bucks County, the choice for commissioners is an easy call based on the incumbents’ track record. The Inquirer recommends Democrats Bob Harvie and Diane Marseglia. Republicans Gene DiGirolamo and Pamela Van Blunk did not respond to repeated requests to meet with the Editorial Board.

Marseglia, a social worker, has been a commissioner since 2008, mostly as the minority representative. Harvie, a Bucks County native who taught in the public schools there for many years, was elected in 2019, giving the Democrats majority control for the first time in 40 years.

Marseglia and Harvie wasted little time forging a strong partnership to expand services and bolster public safety without raising taxes. The commissioners have been particularly smart about addressing the increase in mental health and opioid addiction issues plaguing the community.

One new program pairs social workers with local police departments for mental health and drug-related calls. The county broke ground on a new facility designed to get individuals treatment instead of incarceration. The county made national news by suing TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and Facebook, alleging the social media companies exploited young people for profit while causing more depression and anxiety.

Under Harvie and Marseglia, the county added $1 million in funding for the sheriff’s office and district attorney. State statistics show violent crime decreased since the Democrats won control of the board.

The county has taken several steps to modernize and adapt to the changing times. Bucks updated its website, increased its social media presence, and began broadcasting meetings so the public is better informed about county news and services. The county is also developing its first sustainability plan, putting Bucks on the path to 100% renewable energy as a way to help fight climate change, an issue many Republicans have ignored or denied existed.

The Democrats have balanced fiscal constraints with wise investments while avoiding the culture wars that many Republican school board leaders have used to divide Bucks County. Harvie and Marseglia deserve to be reelected.