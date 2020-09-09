The entire charter sector has been allowed to mushroom with virtually no change to the original 1997 charter law. Many calls to reform funding and oversight of charters, especially cybers, have been ignored. Even troubling reports — like a recent one from Auditor General Eugene DePasquale that found one cyber charter operator to have a fund balance of $82 million — do not prompt action in Harrisburg. And neither the auditor general nor the Department of Education, which oversees cyber charters, has the authority to order full financial reviews of cybers. That should change immediately.