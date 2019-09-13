The crux of the argument is that there are systemic problems with the death penalty that require the court’s intervention. The basis for this argument is largely the 280-page report of the Pennsylvania Joint State Commission about the death penalty that was released last summer after seven years of preparation. The bipartisan commission found that the death penalty was unevenly applied and influenced by race and geography. According to the report, 97% of death-penalty sentences are converted to life or less, often due to ineffective counsel.