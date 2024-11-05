The dire consequences of a Donald Trump win | Editorial

Voters heading to the polls Tuesday should be clear about the stakes.

Donald Trump’s dark and deranged campaign — fueled by anger, lies, racism, hate, and misogyny — demonstrated he is unfit. Regardless of what many of his MAGA followers believe, a second Trump presidency is perilous for red and blue America.

Advertisement

Basic freedoms that previous generations fought and died for are at stake, from abortion rights to civil rights to voting rights. So is the rule of law, protecting the environment, reducing deficits, combating inflation, supporting allies, standing up to tyrants, and preserving democracy.

Trump’s previous chaotic term ended with a mismanaged pandemic and a violent insurrection. Many who worked closely with Trump — including his former vice president — are not supporting him and have warned he is a danger.

Trump has talked about being a dictator on Day One.

» READ MORE: The Trump Threat: The risk posed by a second Donald Trump presidency | Editorial Series

He plans to let Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild” on health, food, and medicine. Kennedy, who has proposed banning vaccines, offered a preview of the harm that awaits if a conspiracy theorist with no science training is put in charge of public health.

Kennedy said Trump would remove fluoride from public drinking water. Studies show fluoride protects children and adults from tooth decay. Any attempts to ban vaccines will lead to increased deaths from diseases such as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, and measles.

A second Trump presidency poses enormous economic risks. Trump plans massive tax cuts for the rich and corporations that will drive up deficits, reignite inflation, and increase inequality.

His radical plan to impose tariffs will increase prices on everything from cars to computers to clothes. Trump’s costly plan to deport millions of migrants will cause economic upheaval, as well.

Trump is no friend of average workers. He will likely oppose increasing the minimum wage, loosen workplace safety rules, limit unionization efforts, and undermine rights and benefits for workers in the gig economy.

Trump will also send the country backward in the fight against climate change. He will likely withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, just as he did in his last term. He will also look to dismantle many of the Biden administration’s clean energy initiatives that created jobs and increased wind energy, solar power, and electric car use.

Trump’s foreign policy is also fraught. He continues to side with dictators and criticize NATO. He has said he will encourage Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO allies who don’t spend more on defense. He has threatened to cut off aid to Ukraine and will likely ignore Russia’s war crimes.

Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “do what you have to do,” which will enable the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to drag on and increase the chances of a broader war in the Middle East. He suggested he would not defend Taiwan if China decided to invade it.

At every turn, Trump works against the best interests of America.

» READ MORE: Kamala Harris for president | Endorsement

By contrast, Vice President Kamala Harris wants to unite the country. She has run an upbeat and positive campaign that aims to lift all boats. Harris has assembled a broad coalition of support that ranges from Sen. Bernie Sanders to former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Harris’ vision of an “opportunity economy” aims to give everyone who wants to work hard a chance to achieve the American dream. She will fight for women’s rights, voting rights, worker rights, and civil rights.

Harris will also work with allies and stand up to enemies abroad. Her experience as a prosecutor shows she is tough and supports the rule of law. As Harris demonstrated during her debate with Trump, she is prepared to lead and does not suffer fools.

Best of all, a vote for Harris will move the country one small step closer to the founders’ vision of a more perfect union, and one giant leap away from the division and tumult of Trump.

History hangs in the balance. Vote wisely.

» READ MORE: The Inquirer’s 2024 general election endorsement guide