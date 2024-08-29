Less method and more madness as Trump’s statements grow more reckless | Editorial

Something is seriously wrong with Donald Trump.

Over the course of 24 hours, he shared more than a dozen posts on his social media network that included a vulgar false claim that Vice President Kamala Harris’s political career advanced through sexual favors. He promoted QAnon conspiracy theories, called for jailing House lawmakers who investigated the attack on the U.S. Capitol, suggested a military tribunal for former President Barack Obama, depicted Harris, President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other leaders in orange prison jumpsuits, and called for prosecuting special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading two federal investigations that have resulted in Trump’s criminal indictment.

One post included the hashtag “Second American Revolution,” while several included the acronym for the QAnon rally cry “Where we go one, we go all” and the slogan “Nothing can stop what is coming.”

While this was going on, Trump’s campaign feuded with Arlington National Cemetery over a photo-op he staged there, while he also hawked $99 digital trading cards that showed him dancing and wearing a superhero suit. More grifting from the guy selling Trump sneakers, Bibles, and anything he can slap his name on.

Of course, the flurry of nonsense flowing out of Trump is not new — but it is nonetheless alarming.

The latest barrage of bilge may have been designed to distract attention away from the superseding criminal indictment filed by Smith that accused Trump of leading a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and disenfranchise tens of millions of voters, which culminated in the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

As Election Day nears, Trump does not want voters to focus on his criminal indictments or his seditious efforts to block the peaceful transfer of power. Just as he falsely tries to claim his last term in office was a success, while ignoring how he increased the deficit and mismanaged the pandemic, causing tens of thousands of needless deaths.

Since Trump can’t defend the indefensible, he fires up his MAGA followers with reckless calls for violence, jailing foes, and wild conspiracies. Even if there is a method to Trump’s madness, it is a growing danger.

The red lights are flashing for all to see, yet none inside the GOP or conservative media are willing to speak up.

Republican leaders have long enabled Trump by refusing to denounce his dangerous rhetoric or stop his subversion of norms and institutions. Fox News and other right-wing outlets largely ignore or downplay Trump’s instability. Or in the case of Fox New host Jesse Waters, add to Trump’s misogynistic attacks on Harris.

Many mainstream news organizations still struggle with how to cover Trump. Some normalize his behavior even as he sinks to new lows.

But there is nothing normal about Trump’s conduct.

If anything, his recent actions further underscore just how unfit he is to be president. In fact, his social media feed would disqualify him to be the student-body president at a high school.

No employer would hire Trump given the crimes he has committed, past job performance, and social media rantings.

Trump is a danger to himself and the country. He wants votes — but he needs help.

