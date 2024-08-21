Suburban women don’t like Donald Trump, or do they?

At a rally yesterday, Donald Trump said, “I keep hearing the suburban woman doesn’t like Trump. I think it’s a fake poll. Why wouldn’t they like me? I think they like me a lot.”

Do they? Do you? Tell us what you think in the form below.

We will post the responses online and print them in The Inquirer Opinion section as letters to the editor.

Please provide your full name, hometown, email (not for publication), and phone number (not for publication). You may also email your comments to opinion@inquirer.com.