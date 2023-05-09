Donald Trump verdict is a good day for justice | Editorial

It’s not every day a former president of the United States is found liable of sexual abuse and defamation.

Then again, America has never experienced a former president like the norm-busting, twice impeached, criminally indicated, serial lying, race-baiting, tax dodging, insurrectionist starting, Donald J. Trump.

It only took a federal jury in Manhattan three hours to unanimously find that Trump sexually abused and defamed magazine writer E. Jean Carroll. The jury of six men and three women awarded Carroll $5 million in damages.

The historic civil verdict is also a significant victory for the #MeToo movement and the more than two dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. The defamation finding is also a small victory for the truth. A corrective to the sea of daily lies that Trump told during his tumultuous one term as president and that he continues to spread.

Right on cue, Trump took to social media to spout his usual all-caps defense. This time, it is the verdict that’s the “GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”

It’s a tired line in a country that is tired of Trump’s act — at least most of the country that doesn’t watch Fox News and still believes in truth, justice, and American democracy. Sadly, Trump still has many supporters in the Republican Party and remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Many Trump voters knew in 2016 they were electing someone who has little respect for women. Before going to the polls, the country had seen him call women “nasty,” “horseface” and “dog.” Trump boasted about how he could grab women by their genitals.

Indeed, Trump doubled down on his demeaning and disgusting disregard for women during his deposition in the runup to the Carroll trial. When Carroll’s attorney asked Trump about his comments about grabbing women captured on the infamous Access Hollywood tape, the former president didn’t deny it. He didn’t flinch.

“Well, historically, that’s true with stars,” Trump said. “If you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true.” He then added, “Unfortunately or fortunately.”

Trump’s casual response while under oath underscores his belief that he is above the law. For years, he has escaped accountability for many of his misdeeds. But the law may be finally, albeit slowly, catching up to him.

The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud last year. In April, Trump was indicted by the Manhattan district attorney on 34 counts relating to falsifying records to pay off an adult film star. This summer, a district attorney in Georgia is expected to announce if Trump will be indicted there for his role in attempting to interfere in the 2020 election results.

Meanwhile, a special counsel continues to pursue two federal criminal investigations involving Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents that were removed when he left the White House.

Trump’s current presidential campaign can also be viewed as his best legal defense strategy. If reelected, he will likely do whatever it takes to pervert justice and evade the law. Trump is already on record calling for “termination” of the Constitution. He has long criticized and attacked the Justice Department, the FBI, and the courts, and will surely take a sledgehammer to those institutions if re-elected.

As such, American democracy remains in peril and will be tested if more criminal indictments emerge. Still, with an unwavering — if small — base of supporters and Republican lawmakers willing to defend him, no matter the charge or the evidence, the courts remain the one place where the truth can win out.

For now, E. Jean Carroll’s legal win is a victory for all women who have been sexually assaulted, including those by the former president. It is a good day for justice that shows that no one is above the law.