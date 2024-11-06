A tumultuous election ends, and voters choose Trump’s grim vision of discord and retribution | Editorial

On Election Day, the majority of Americans rejected Vice President Kamala Harris’ positive proposal to “turn the page” and create an “opportunity economy for all.”

Instead, voters looked in the mirror and decided they wanted a wannabe dictator — warts and all — to lead a democratic republic that has stood for nearly 250 years.

In doing so, they ignored Donald Trump’s criminal conviction, sexual harassment history, two impeachments, a mismanaged pandemic, a deadly insurrection, promises of retribution, unhinged ramblings, and incessant lies.

In one of the most topsy-turvy presidential elections ever, Harris was thrust to the top of the ticket after President Joe Biden’s debate struggles raised questions about his age.

Over 100 days, Harris selected a strong running mate in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, raised a record $1 billion, and mounted an upbeat campaign aimed at uniting the country, standing up for women’s rights, lowering health care costs, helping middle-class families, and calling out the dangers of Trump’s return to power.

Many polls indicated a close race. Strong early voting and Election Day lines in Philadelphia and on college campuses seemed to bode well for Democrats. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and party boss Bob Brady boasted about turnout not seen in 60 years.

But in the end they oversold and underdelivered as Trump added to his base of white male voters and even attracted more Black and Latino voters in Pennsylvania and other key battleground states — despite his history of racism and threats to deport millions of immigrants.

For many Trump supporters, the high price of eggs and gasoline mattered more than equal rights, the rule of law or climate change, let alone four more years of chaos and corruption.

For others, the thought of a Black and South Asian woman as commander in chief was a bridge too far — proving once again that systemic racism and sexism are hardwired into the American experiment that began with the still unfulfilled promise that all are created equal.

For some, it was the broken immigration system that both parties have long failed to fix. For others it was the war in Gaza or America’s support of Ukraine. Still, for others it was a fear of transgender teens and books about sexuality.

These real and perceived issues are the reality in the divided states of America. Democrats must do more to win back voters than be the loyal opposition.

For all of his many faults, Trump is keenly attuned to the worst instincts of many Americans. His chaotic campaign was a toxic stew of racism, misogyny, hate, and fear of the other. Indeed, Trump provided a big tent for prejudices.

Despite being an entitled billionaire, he convinced supporters his criminal prosecutions were persecutions. Trump used a list of beefs to bulldoze past a mountain of personal legal trouble and back into the Oval Office.

Trump was aided by a sharp divide in where voters get their news and information and a Republican Party that bows to his command. Fox News, other far-right sites and social media channels hammer away daily at high prices, imaginary migrant crime, and exaggerated liberal overreach.

For example, the majority of voters said the economy was the reason they backed Trump. But they ignored or are unaware that under the Biden-Harris administration a record 16 million new jobs have been created, the stock market is at an all-time high, wages increased, interest rates are dropping, and inflation has essentially disappeared.

Yes, prices remain high. But the spike in prices was brought on by supply chain issues coming out of a pandemic that impacted the globe. Government spending added to inflation but also avoided a prolonged recession or worse.

Indeed, the American economy bounced back quicker and stronger than any developed country in Europe and Asia and is considered the envy of the world.

It remains to be seen if Trump voters will eventually have buyer’s remorse. Economists have warned that Trump’s plans for large tax cuts aimed at the super wealthy and steep tariffs on foreign goods will reignite inflation, balloon the federal deficit, and lead to layoffs.

More troubling is what will become of the vaunted American democracy and its system of checks and balances. Trump ignored the norms and laws during his last term in office.

Now he may have unchecked power.

The GOP won control of the Senate and may retain control of the House. The Supreme Court, stacked with three conservative Trump appointees, recently granted presidents broad immunity powers, essentially placing them above the law.

Trump, 78, has already threatened retribution and to be a dictator on day one. He discussed rooting out the enemy within, jailing political foes, and silencing the media — all classic strongman tactics.

During his previous term, Trump cycled through administration officials, but nearly all of them worked to steer him away from his most extreme instincts like shooting protesters and bombing drug cartels in Mexico.

But Trump is now surrounded by a slapdash crew of sycophants and conspiracy theorists. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading public health has the potential to be a superspreader of misinformation and disease.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and owner of the social media platform X, helped lead Trump’s disinformation campaign. His extensive government contracts and regular contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin are a national security risk.

Trump promised to put Musk in charge of a newly created cabinet-level role of finding government efficiency. Musk promised to slash government spending by at least $2 trillion or roughly one third of the annual outlay. That would put nearly everything on the chopping block, including Social Security, Medicare, and defense spending.

Musk acknowledged the cuts would cause “temporary hardship.” That’s easy for a billionaire to take, but millions of other citizens could be harmed.

Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Mike Flynn, and other grifters and loyalists will be looking to make mischief as well. Of course Project 2025, if implemented, will bring a wrecking ball to government institutions.

American allies — especially the European Union — may be on their own. The same goes for Ukraine. Perhaps the biggest winner in this election besides Trump is Russia’s Putin.

Americans who believe in the Constitution, the rule of law, freedom, justice, and equality must work to preserve the rights and ideals set out by the Founders.

Scores of prominent Republicans crossed party lines and endorsed Harris, as did a number of officials who worked in the Trump administration, including retired Gen. Mark A. Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump.

Milley warned that Trump is a “fascist to the core” and “the most dangerous person to this country.”

What have we wrought?