There is no national standard for these Perfluoroalkyl substances, chemicals used in manufacturing. In February, the EPA said the process of setting one would take several years. Meanwhile, EPA will continue its nonbinding “health advisory” limit of 70 parts per trillion, which some federal government scientists regard as ineffectual. The impression created is that of an EPA is too consumed with Trump administration obfuscations about climate change to get a sense of urgency about the safety of drinking water in the Philadelphia region and elsewhere around the state and country.