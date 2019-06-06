When Maria Collett began knocking on doors as a Pennsylvania state Senate candidate in 2018, she heard one thing over and over: Do something about the drinking water.
Collett, a registered nurse and attorney from Lower Gwynedd Township, heard it from mothers who reminded her of herself. From a man who struggled with what to tell his children about the tap water they drank. From a woman who required life-altering surgery to treat a condition that could be linked to the chemicals that had been widely discovered in the local water supply.
- State to start testing drinking water across Pa. within weeks; nearly 500 public water systems are near potential contamination sources
- ‘We have a serious problem’: Congressional task force visits Montco, pushes for action on tainted water
- New Jersey moves to enact tougher drinking water standards for PFAS
Residents in the Horsham, Warrington, and Warminster Township areas were more than frustrated with government responses to the water contamination crisis that has affected 90,000 in Bucks and Montgomery County and an estimated 19 million nationwide. They were scared. Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been connected to cancer, thyroid disease, immune system problems, decreased fertility, and lower birth weight.
The federal response to PFAS contamination has been slow and piecemeal, even as residents in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and a handful of other states have clamored for aid, testing, and a nationwide safe drinking water standard. Earlier this year, the EPA said it would take several years to establish such a standard; until then, the EPA will continue to rely on a non-binding advisory level for drinking water that the federal government’s own scientists have suggested is not protective enough of public health.
Now, eight states including Pennsylvania are taking unprecedented steps to set their own drinking-water limits, effectively seizing one of the EPA’s key roles. Officials are navigating uncharted territory, with varying amounts of funding and political will, hoping state-level standards can circumvent — and pressure — the EPA.
“This is about making sure that our kids are safe. It’s about making sure that [people are] not suffering from side effects just because they were drinking water out of their tap,” said Collett, who was elected in November and joined a group of vocal legislators in Harrisburg who have introduced bills aimed at cleaning up the mess.
Last year, New Jersey became the first state to establish a drinking-water standard for one type of PFAS. New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire are all close to regulating the two types targeted by the EPA’s health advisory and most state efforts. Vermont, Maine, Michigan, and Massachusetts, like Pennsylvania, are working on creating standards.
Lawmakers in 23 states have proposed 62 bills this year addressing PFAS-related issues, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Regulating drinking water is just one step in dealing with PFAS; researchers and regulators are also confronting groundwater, soil, and air contamination, effects of other types of PFAS, and the need for health studies. Efforts are also underway to force accountability from polluters, including the Department of Defense and manufacturers like 3M.
“We can’t wait for as long as we think it’s going to take them to do it,” Lisa Daniels, director of DEP’s Bureau of Safe Drinking Water, told the crowd at a roundtable discussion hosted by Congress members in Upper Dublin last month. After the EPA announced its plan in February, she said, “that is absolutely the time we said we need to move forward.”
However, to sidestep the EPA, state officials must navigate a bureaucratic quagmire. Some states have made more progress than Pennsylvania, but none has adopted a standard for PFOA and PFOS, the two perfluoroalkyl substances most efforts have focused on so far, to date.
In Pennsylvania, unlike in other states, the governor can’t create an enforceable standard, known as a maximum contaminant level (MCL), and Harrisburg has not passed legislation to address the crisis. Officials say they are constrained by regulatory requirements, bureaucracy, funding, and the need for more research.
That means frustration continues among those imploring both state and federal officials to do more: many think the state should simply decree that no PFAS is legal in drinking water. Dozens of residents who filled the auditorium at Abington Senior High School at an April meeting where the DEP announced its plans were skeptical.
“Other states are making changes promptly and Pennsylvania, as far as I can see, is really dragging and lagging behind,” Hope Grosse, who grew up next to the former military base in Warminster and has worked to push for answers and action about PFAS, told officials at the meeting.
Pennsylvania officials said in a May interview with The Inquirer they are pushing to get a safe drinking water standard in place within about two years — a far more accelerated timetable than the EPA’s. They will also sample hundreds of the state’s drinking water systems.
“This is an unprecedented step for Pennsylvania and is a top priority of the administration,” Gov. Wolf, who formed a PFAS task force to address the issue, said in a statement to The Inquirer. But Wolf added a caveat: The DEP, he said, while “moving forward as quickly as possible,” is bound by "the legal requirements of the rule-making process.”
Some advocates and lawmakers have questioned Pennsylvania’s timeline or urged the DEP to create a temporary rule to tide the state over until the two-to-three-year process is done. Not so easy, state officials say.
“Folks have to understand that these states have never done this before,” Daniels said. “And so when you think about how you do that and how you move forward, there’s a certain amount of infrastructure that you have to get into place.”
For example, state law also requires the DEP to make a cost-benefit analysis, complete a toxicological analysis — just hiring a toxicologist took months — and determine how much it will cost each public water system to comply with a new drinking-water rule. It also must conduct statewide sampling, which began this month and will take one year, to gather data to justify creating a new standard, officials said.
A quick fix, like making a temporary standard or borrowing analysis from a state such as New York or New Jersey, can’t happen, DEP officials said: They must be able to account for state-specific data if the regulation is ever challenged in court and can’t rely on another state’s analysis. But Pennsylvania is communicating with other states responding to PFAS.
“We have been very much in contact with other states as to the work and activity that they’ve been doing,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in an interview with The Inquirer.
Creating an interim standard would require all the same steps as creating a permanent one, McDonnell said. And if the interim and final standards differed (for example, if the legislature set an interim standard), it could cause extra expense and confusion for water providers.
“If that number was just sort of plucked out of the air, for example,” Daniels said, “we’d have a very difficult time in court trying to defend a number we didn’t develop based on sound science.”
Funding adds another complication. The DEP estimates setting an MCL will cost about $1.5 million annually. Even as the DEP works to create the standard, McDonnell said, it “need[s] the legislature to act” to increase its budget.
“If you under-fund an agency that is responsible to protect us, they don’t really have the ability to do their job,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean, who worked on the problem as a state legislator and has introduced bills this year in Congress. But, she added of the DEP’s timeline, “They were looking for leadership from EPA. Everybody waited way too long.”
In Michigan, for instance, efforts to create a standard also didn’t begin until this year, but the governor has directed officials to complete the process by October and get a standard in place by spring.
David Andrews, a senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group, which advocates for PFAS regulations, said he thought Pennsylvania could move faster.
“I don’t think that time frame has to be that long,” Andrews said. “In a matter of months, I think you could get at least a reasonable sampling across the state to understand the extent of contamination,” Andrews said.
Some bills in the legislature propose creating a standard or requiring the DEP to bypass the regulatory process and set a predetermined level.
“If we get some information down the road that shows there is some level of chemicals that is acceptable for human ingestion, then we could always change the MCL at that point,” said State Rep. Todd Stephens (R., Montgomery), who lives in Horsham and has introduced several bills to address PFAS, one of which would disallow any amount of PFAS in drinking water. “But this idea that we’re going to allow chemicals in our drinking water until we figure out how harmful they are is asinine to me.”
Not everyone believes the state should prioritize PFAS-related measures or the associated costs. The bills proposed in Harrisburg have not advanced so far this session.
“Given that EPA has not yet finalized its toxicological profile of these compounds, we believe it is premature for the state to set its own drinking water limit and that the better approach is to have a federal standard,” said Kevin Sunday, director of government affairs at PA Chamber of Business and Industry.
Meanwhile, most states are still relying on the EPA, whose officials insist they are doing the job. They pledged to complete an evaluation by the end of the year and then begin the years-long process of creating a standard.
Members of Congress are among those who say the EPA’s plan is inadequate, but they also say state levels aren’t substitutes for an aggressive national response.
“We need to know as Americans, not just Pennsylvanians, as Americans what is safe drinking water,” said Dean. “The EPA should have taken the lead. That is the role of responsible government.”
Collett, the state senator who represents communities with contamination but whose own drinking water was not tainted, said she believes that the more people learn about PFAS, the more support there will be for cleanup measures and standards.
“I commend the DEP and even the EPA for finally making this a priority," she said, "but I use the word finally because … the actions are far overdue.”