In 2014, Pennsylvania passed a Good Samaritan law that provides immunity from certain state-level drug charges when a person seeks help in the event of an overdose. The purpose of the law was to ensure that people call 911 when someone next to them overdoses, even if they are in possession of drugs. But according to Leo Beletsky, the faculty director of Health in Justice and drug policy expert, the Pennsylvania law is very limited. For starters, like all state law, it doesn’t offer any protection from federal prosecution. Nor does it provide protection from a drug delivery resulting in death charge.