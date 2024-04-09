Dwight Evans in the Democratic primary for 3rd Congressional District | Endorsement

For U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, Philadelphia and Pennsylvania politics can seem like somewhat of a professional family reunion.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker is a member of the Northwest Coalition — a political grouping Evans helped found alongside former City Councilmember Marian Tasco. Gov. Josh Shapiro once served on his appropriations committee in the state House. To hear Evans talk, it seems like nearly every elected Democrat (and some Republicans) is a friend or former protégé of some kind.

In the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District, The Inquirer recommends Dwight Evans.

While the day may come when another candidate could better represent his district’s priorities, the incumbent deserves another term in office to do what he does best: ensuring his constituents’ voices are heard on the federal stage, and helping local officials to effect positive change.

Evans’ opponent this year is Tracey Gordon, whose one term in office as Philadelphia’s Register of Wills produced a mixed record. Gordon’s focus on educating residents about the importance of estate planning and her work to resolve tangled titles, which occur when a property owner dies without a will, was praiseworthy.

However, incidents where she was accused of pressuring staff into supporting her political campaign, allowing her daughter to sell Eagles gear in City Hall, and other ethical missteps clouded her successes. Despite initially agreeing to an interview with the Editorial Board, Gordon declined to meet alongside Evans.

The incumbent deserves kudos for recent accomplishments like securing SEPTA’s largest-ever competitive federal grant and helping to reopen the waiting list for housing choice vouchers.

These are the kinds of tangible investments in our city that people need, particularly regarding public transit: Unlike SEPTA’s ill-fated King of Prussia rail proposal, the new El cars Evans helped procure, to the tune of $317 million, will serve a line that peaked at nearly 190,000 riders per day before the pandemic, and which is in desperate need of improvement.

The congressman’s critics question whether — after more than four decades holding elected office, including the last eight in Washington — Evans still has the kind of vision that can move Philadelphia forward.

While this board certainly appreciates the incumbent’s long service to the city in both Harrisburg — where he served in the General Assembly for 35 years — as well as in Congress, it may be time for a successor to emerge. Given the November election is likely to be a foregone conclusion given Democratic dominance in the district, the primary is where change could take root. Gordon’s missteps prevent her from mounting a meaningful challenge.

Vision questions aside, one thing that is clear is that Evans has been a very capable steward of his district. He will continue to be a dependable choice for voters this year.