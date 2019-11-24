Rep. Frank Ryan, the Lebanon lawmaker championing this bill, claims that it stemmed from a miscarriage his wife experienced four decades ago, after which they did not have access to the remains — and that the bill is to help provide that option. The reality is that it inserts the state between a woman and her health-care provider, and threatens providers with criminal penalties if they don’t adhere. It also forces a woman to accept the state-approved script for processing what can be profound loss — which is cruel. But it is also a back-door way to discourage and limit abortions by imposing further stigmas and criminality on a legal act.