The poorest of the poor will be most affected by this change -- and many of those are in Philadelphia. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average income of those likely to be most affected is just 18 percent of the poverty line. The average SNAP benefits are $165 per month. Despite broad public support for the program, and research that the program is efficient, helps lift people out of poverty, and returns spending back into local economies, the demonizing of those in need continues.