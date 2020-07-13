Chicago-based Hilco has not released detailed plans, but officials say the company intends to replace the damaged, outmoded refinery with a state-of-the-art, light industrial park focused on warehousing and logistics. While the tank farm on the west side of the Schuylkill is expected to remain and may be reused, the actual refining of petroleum on the property is history. PES ceased operations, and 1,000 workers lost their jobs, after an explosion and fire on June 21, 2019; Hilco bought the property out of bankruptcy on June 26 of this year. The soil and groundwater on the site are deeply contaminated with cancer-causing benzene, as well as lead and other toxins remaining from a century and a half of petroleum-related uses.