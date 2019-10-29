This proposed amendment to the state’s constitution, also known as “Marsy’s Law,” enshrines victims of crime with rights throughout the duration of the criminal case against their or their loved one’s assailant. While its intention is correct and victim’s rights -- already enshrined in Pennsylvania law -- should be respected, Marsy’s Law is the wrong solution. The law imposes a massive burden on the courts and has the potential to infringe on the rights of the accused. The American Civil Liberties of Pennsylvania, which opposes that law, sued and asked the court to remove the question from the ballot. Any court decision is likely to be appealed. If the question remains on the ballot, we recommend that you vote NO.