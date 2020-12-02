The new variation on that predatory practice seeks to separate unsuspecting residents, including senior citizens, from their homes — often, the owner’s most valuable asset and sole source of wealth — at prices far below what a neighborhood’s rising values may command. As residential development has continued to radiate outward from Center City in recent years, parts of North, West, and South Philly face unprecedented gentrification pressures. Organizations such as the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation and Community Legal Services, as well as council members, have noted an increase in complaints about unsolicited, high-pressure, and sometimes misleading sales pitches.